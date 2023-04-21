ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man arrested in Albuquerque on Thursday for having fentanyl is facing charges for assaulting two hospital security guards. According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old Larry Moya was discharged from Presbyterian Hospital last year on November 23.

Two security guards told police that Moya threatened to return to the hospital and “shoot it up” then he said Moya yelled, ‘I’m going to stab you.” They were able to restrain Moya and found a box-cutter in his pocket. When the Albuquerque Police Department arrived six hours later, Moya had already been released.

Moya was arrested Thursday on Juan Tabo in front of a hardware store with fentanyl and had his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. He is scheduled for a hearing next Tuesday for the aggravated assault charges.