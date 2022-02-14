ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of opening fire at an Albuquerque house party. Police say Kaya Brown showed up at a house party at Montgomery and San Mateo early Saturday morning.

They say Brown was on drugs and had issues with two men at the party, that included Ryan White. Witnesses tell police Brown grabbed a gun and started opening fire. White died on the scene. Brown is now facing an open count of murder.