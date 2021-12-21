Albuquerque man wanted for alleged murder in Valencia County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for an Albuquerque man suspected of a woman’s murder. New Mexico State Police believe Brandon Mendoza shot and killed Rodlyn Pierce whose body was found outside of a truck that was crashed into a tree outside of Mendoza’s father’s house in Peralta.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators were led to Mendoza. Police arrested his mother and sister, Vanessa Mendoza and Maria Carter, who are accused of hiding Brandon’s car after the crime.

Both women are charged with conspiracy and tampering with evidence. The search for Mendoza continues. Court documents say Mendoza had a severe hatred for Pierce though they didn’t explain why.