ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca failed to show up for his mandatory urine analysis. Shorty after investigators learned he had also removed his ankle monitor. An officer responded to Baca’s last known location, just outside the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office at 4th and Roma. Deputies inside told investigators an unknown woman walked in and returned all the equipment issued to Baca.

Baca is now charged with escape from a community custody release program. Online records show Baca’s criminal history dates back to 2011.