ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty to federal cyberstalking and child pornography charges. The U.S. Attorney for New Mexico says 23-year-old Zachary Dosch used a Snapchat profile to sexually extort and share explicit photos of children from October 2019 to June 2021, when he was arrested.

Under a plea deal, he faces up to 50 years in person and must register as a sex offender. Dosch will remain in custody prior to his sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled.