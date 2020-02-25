Albuquerque man tries to outrun police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When a speeder punches it up to a 120-mph to outrun the police, it’s a pretty sure bet he’s up to no good.

That was the case on I-40 in Albuquerque earlier this month. A man backs himself into a corner after crashing into a barrier then the police find out why he was so desperate to lose them.

Earlier this month, a New Mexico State Police officer tried to pull over 18-year-old Joshua Ashford for doing 83-mph near the Big-I. Instead, Ashford took off. Aerial footage shows Ashford getting up to 121-mph before he lost control and crashed into a barrier just past 12th Street.

Once he got out of the car, officers patted him down. They even took off his pants to be sure he didn’t have any weapons. Officers found a wad of cash in his pockets, drugs and a stolen rifle inside the car.

Officers also found a handgun in Ashford’s car. He’s charged for the chase, speeding and for the stolen rifle. The district attorney filed a motion to keep Ashford in jail until trial arguing anyone who drives 120-mph is a danger to the community and also arguing that the evidence points to Ashford being a drug dealer.

Judge Neil Candelaria wasn’t convinced and set Ashford free.