ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man facing a child solicitation charge is set to go to trial on Monday.

James Davis is accused of posting to an online forum asking for a mom and daughter to have sex with.

An FBI agent posing as a mom contacted Davis. He reportedly offered $200 per visit.

A criminal complaint stated Davis booked a hotel room before trying to back out of the deal. His trial is expected to last three days.