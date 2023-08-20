ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man facing a child solicitation charge is set to go to trial on Monday.
James Davis is accused of posting to an online forum asking for a mom and daughter to have sex with.
Story continues below:
- KRQE Investigates: ‘Fragile Future’: Albuquerque business owners say drug-use may end them
- Crime: Santa Fe Police searching for man who they say escaped three times in two days
- Health: NMDOH: New Mexico seeing slight uptick in COVID cases
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico August 18 – August 24
An FBI agent posing as a mom contacted Davis. He reportedly offered $200 per visit.
A criminal complaint stated Davis booked a hotel room before trying to back out of the deal. His trial is expected to last three days.