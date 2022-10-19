ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Garcia Pacheco, 33, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for shooting a federal agent in December 2020. Pacheco pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon and inflicting bodily injury and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the plea agreement, FBI agents along with other task force officers performed a search warrant at Pacheco’s home in Albuquerque. When they knocked, they say Pacheco grabbed a revolver and shot through the door hitting an agent in the arm. They say that agent was seriously injured and had to have surgery and was hospitalized. SWAT was called in and after Pacheco was detained, officials say two guns were found including the revolver used to shoot the agent.

After he is released from prison, Pacheco will have three years of supervised release.