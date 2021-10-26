Albuquerque man takes plea deal in murder case that could set him free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A man accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend has agreed to a plea deal that could set him free. Arthur Lovato is charged in the 2019 killing of 49-year-old Rita Jaramillo even though her body was never found.

Her Los Lunas home was found gutted by a fire just days after she went missing. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Lovato pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter that carries a possible six-year sentence.

However, in court as part of the deal, if he leads investigators to the body, his sentence will be suspended. It’s not a deal the family is happy with. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

