Brandon Candelaria faces up to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in a 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of helping his brother murder another man took a plea deal Friday afternoon. Brandon Candleria pled guilty to second-degree murder and shooting at an occupied building.

Candelaria, along with his brother Steven Candelaria, shot at an apartment building near Louisiana and Gibson back in November 2020 killing Luciano Montoya Jr. Steven Candelaria was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Brandon Candelaria faces up to 15 years behind bars. A sentencing date has not been set.