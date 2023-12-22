ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gilbert Salazar, the man who killed Deandre Garcia who was trying to protect a woman, took a plea deal in court Friday.

Gilbert Salazar and Jose Marquez are accused of killing Garcia,20, at an Apartment in Eagle Ranch in October 2019. According to police, Garcia was trying to protect a woman who was being followed by the two men. As Salazar and Marquez tried to force their way into the woman’s apartment, Garcia forced the door closed and they shot through the door, killing Garcia.

Salazar took a plea agreement with Judge Cindy Leos. He faces ten to 16 years behind bars when he is sentenced. Salazar’s sentencing is expected in the next two to three months.