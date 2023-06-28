ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of stealing a car and shooting the owner has taken a plea deal. Fabian Gutierrez pled guilty to three charges Wednesday including firing from a car.

Back in March, authorities responded to a call from a man who said he was chasing Gutierrez who was in his car. Investigators said Gutierrez then shot the owner before leading police on a high-speed chase. Judge Brett Lovelace agreed to postpone Gutierrez’s sentencing once he completes a treatment program.