ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected bank robber claims he committed the crime because he felt safer in jail. Jason Deane is accused of robbing the Bank of the West on Central last September.

They say Deane then went to Sky City Casino where he confessed to the robbery. According to court records, Deane told authorities he feared another man wanted to kill him and would rather be in jail.

Court records also say Deane has 12 felony charges over the last 30 years. A judge ruled last Friday he will remain in federal custody until trial.