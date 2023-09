ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty on Tuesday after a deadly crash that split a car in half.

On June 13, 2020, 39-year-old Enrique Rivera was reportedly drunk and racing in his car when he hit another vehicle. The crash killed the other driver, who was identified as Edgar Falcon-Linares.

Rivera pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and reckless driving, which is a third-degree felony. He could face up to six years in prison.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.