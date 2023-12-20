ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Pablo Pacheco, the man who was shot by Albuquerque police in November 2023, will be held behind bars while awaiting trial.

Pacheco is accused of threatening people with a gun at the Eagle Nest Apartments near Gibson and Girard. Police say two people called and said Pacheco was threatening them with a gun, when officers responded Pacheco ran as they attempted to question him. Police say he then pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. One officer fired four rounds, hitting Pacheco.

Pacheco is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state filed for pretrial detention, claiming Pacheco’s actions put a lot of people at risk. Judge Emeterio Rudolfo granted to motion for pretrial detention.