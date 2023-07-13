ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a 42-year-old father started the fire that led to his death and the death of his seven-year-old son. The fire happened Monday morning, July 10, on Pitt Street in northeast Albuquerque.

According to detectives, the father was in a domestic dispute with the mother of the child and had threatened her with a knife. Then, he set the house on fire.

While trying to escape with his son, the father got trapped by the smoke, and neither the father nor the son survived. The mother of the child and the father’s wife both suffered injuries in the fire.