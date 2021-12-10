Albuquerque man sentenced to over four years for firearm, identity charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for felon in possession of a firearm and identity violation charges. Travis Fanning, 26, will serve four years and seven months in prison.

According to court documents, Fanning was found in possession of a loaded, stolen gun on August 22, 2020, as a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation. Then on November 19, 2020, Fanning was found by police smoking meth and sleeping in a laundry room at an apartment complex. At the November incident, Fanning had a loaded gun as well as a folder with Social Security cards, driver licenses, bank statements, and blank checks.

A press release states Fanning had six previous felony convictions in Illinois and New Mexico and cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition. Fanning’s previous arrests in New Mexico include auto theft and possession of narcotics.