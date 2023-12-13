ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angello Charley, who raped a woman multiple times in 2020, was sentenced to 34 and a half years behind bars Wednesday.

Charley was found guilty of false imprisonment and four counts of criminal sexual penetration among other charges in July. The state says Charley met the victim in September 2020. The two were near the diversion channel, north of Menaul. They say after the victim rejected Charley’s sexual advances he wouldn’t let her leave, beat her and raped her multiple times.

Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced Charley to 34 and a half years behind bars. Once he is released, Charley will be on parole for the rest of his life and have to register as a sex offender.