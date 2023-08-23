ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eloy Romero, 47, has been sentenced to a little more than 16 years in prison on drug trafficking and federal firearm charges. According to a news release, in February 2021, Romero was arrested after APD’s Gang Unit saw Romero engaging in suspicious activity during a tactical operation by the Albuquerque Police Department. They said after a pursuit, Romero’s vehicle was found to have a suspended registration and that he had a suspended driver’s license.

Officers decided to tow the vehicle and did inventory where they found fentanyl and a gun. After getting a search warrant, they found 352 grams of methamphetamine, 1,876 fentanyl tablets, ammo rounds, and a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Romero was found guilty on two drug charges and one gun charge. He will also serve five years of supervised release after he finishes his prison sentence.