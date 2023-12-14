ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adam Cazares, who was found guilty of murdering a man during a robbery attempt in 2019, was sentenced to life behind bars Thursday.

According to court documents, Cazares shot and killed Calvin Kelly with a hunting rifle during an attempted robbery outside apartments on Juan Tabo and Candelaria in Albuquerque. Cazares was found guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Judge Jennifer Wernersbach sentenced him to life behind bars.