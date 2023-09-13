ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brandon Candelaria, the man accused of helping his brother commit murder nearly three ago, will spend five years behind bars. Candelaria pled guilty after he and his brother, Steven, shot and killed Luciano Montoya Jr. at an apartment building near Louisiana and Gibson back in November 2020.

Prosecutors said Steven Candelaria’s girlfriend went to stay with Montoya after a domestic dispute and the brothers shot up his apartment the next day. A judge sentenced him to eight years but took three years off for pre-sentence confinement. Steven Candelaria was sentenced to 26 years for the murder and other charges.