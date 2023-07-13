Estevan Marquez was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man convicted of armed burglary and assaulting a peace officer will spend five years behind bars. Estevan Marquez took a plea deal back in April for two cases. He pled guilty to aggravated assault for hitting a man with a metal pipe in October 2022.

He also pled guilty to aggravated battery and aggravated assault on a peace officer for an incident in November 2021. The 33-year-old broke into a gas station and refused to come out once police arrived. Officers caught him when he tried to run away. Judge Cindy Leos sentenced him to five years for both cases.