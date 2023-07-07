ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly three years after hitting and killing a woman near I-25, an Albuquerque man has been sentenced. Now, Juan Jose Murillo is facing 30 days behind bars.

In September 2020, Murillo was exiting the freeway when he struck and killed Rachanda Myers. Police determined that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the accident.

Earlier this year, Murillo pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle. On July 7, 2023, Judge Lucy Solimon sentenced Murillo to 30 days at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Following that, he will serve six months in the community custody program.