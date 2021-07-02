Albuquerque man sentenced to 3 years in prison for communication threats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 66-year-old man who made threats towards New Mexico State Police will spend more than three years behind bars. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, it all started after Michael Nissen was pulled over in Torrance County in November of 2018.

According to public court records, on Nov. 2, 2018, Nissen was pulled over by NMSP and issued multiple citations. The news release says Nissen then called NMSP dispatch and threatened to kill the police officer who pulled him over. Nissen called and emailed NMSP Internal Affairs to complain about the police officer and again threatened to shoot the officer.

The news release states that on Dec. 13, 2018, Nissen called the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to complain about the NMSP officer and said he owned multiple firearms to protect himself from “rogue state cops.” Nissen will be subject to three years of supervised release after he is released from prison.

The FBI and NMSP investigated the case with assistance from BCSO and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Mysliwiec and Alexander M. Uballez prosecuted the case. No other information was provided.