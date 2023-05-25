ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Freddy Granger, an Albuquerque man with a long criminal history, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two federal cases last year. On June 9, 2022, Granger sold an AR-15, revolver, and 25 rounds of ammo to undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents outside of the Walmart on San Mateo for $1,500.

Four days later, Granger was in Carlsbad when an officer pulled him over. He gave the officer a fake name before taking off and crashing his car. He then carjacked a person in a nearby parking lot using a gun. Last month, Granger pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, carjacking, and using a firearm to commit a crime.