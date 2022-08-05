ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Seibel, 26, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after he pled guilty to 9 drug charges. According to court records, Seibel an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency agent 2,437.8 grams of meth and 546.4 grams of fentanyl in 2021. Seibel was arrested after another sale of 1,368.6 grams of fentanyl and 1,333 grams of meth.

When law enforcement searched his home in Tijeras and other locations they say were involved in his trafficking, they found $84,139.19 as well as a pill press, powder granulator, and other materials to make fentanyl pills along with thousands of grams of fentanyl and meth.

In his plea, Seibel admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization. He will also serve five years of supervised release once he is released from prison.