Dakota Cox was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the revenge killing of Jonathan Beeman in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former informant for the DEA will spend 15 years behind bars for a revenge killing. Dakota Cox pled guilty Friday to the June 2022 murder of Jonathan Beeman at Central and San Mateo. The shooting came one day after investigators said Beeman pistol whipped and robbed Cox.

A criminal complaint indicated Cox had worked with a DEA agent about an investigation but Cox told the agent he would end his cooperation and threatened to kill Beeman. The plea deal capped Cox’s sentence to 15 years and Beeman’s father expressed anger over it. “I don’t know what my son did to this coward back here, but he didn’t deserve to get shot eight times and die. He wants to play Mr. DEA and go out and sell drugs to people on the street? You can’t do them both,” said Beeman’s father.

Cox declined to make a statement during the sentencing phase of Friday’s hearing.