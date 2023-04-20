ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Francisco Robles-Robles will serve 11 years in prison for murdering his sister’s boyfriend. Robles-Robles pled guilty to killing Javier Gandarilla during a Fourth of July party in 2021.

Court documents state Robles-Robles’ sister told police she invited him to the party despite having problems with the family in the past. Investigators say he got spooked when he heard fireworks and slit Gandarilla’s throat.

Robles-Robles spoke Thursday at his sentencing hearing. “Sometimes I wish it was me who lost his life. This is something I’m going to carry for the rest of my life, and I am ready to take full responsibility for my actions,” said Robles-Robles. His sentencing was delayed by a week so he could draft that statement.