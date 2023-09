Lancelot Ulibarri was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a string of armed robberies in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lancelot Ulibarri, the man who pled guilty to eight charges in connection to a string of armed robberies, was sentenced to ten years in prison Friday. Ulibarri used a gun to rob the same gas station in the Northeast Heights back on October 18 and October 30 back in 2022. He also robbed a Little Caesars a few days later.

Ulibarri pled guilty to the charges back in July. He was in front of Judge David Murphy for sentencing Friday morning.