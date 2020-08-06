Albuquerque man sentenced on federal sex trafficking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports on Tuesday, 37-year-old Cornelius “Chip” Galloway from Albuquerque was sentenced to 17 years in prison on federal sex trafficking charges. Galloway pled guilty in federal court in March.

According to the state U.S. Attorney’s Office, Galloway admitted to participating in a sex trafficking ring in Bernalillo County from October 2016 to February 2017. The Attorney’s Office reports Galloway and other members of the ring ran a prostitution service where force, threats, fraud, and coercion was used to pressure women to engage in sex for money.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Galloway admitted that members of the ring advertised prostitutes online, rented hotel rooms for prostitution, and then arranged appointments with clients over the phone. Galloway’s wife and co-defendant, Danielle Galloway, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking on April 8, 2019.

Thirty-five-year-old co-defendant Marcus Taylor has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and 31-year-old Matthew Woods is in custody and is scheduled for trial on August 10. Homeland Security Investigations and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Letitia Carroll Simms and Jack E. Burkhead prosecuted the case.

