ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Xavier Wells, 30, was arrested in October 2021 after being caught in a stolen car with a tracking device. Tuesday, he was sentenced to two and a half years in the Department of Corrections.

Wells was arrested near Coors and Ellison after the owner of the car called police and said their car was stolen, but they had a Tile tracking device. Wells will serve a concurrent sentence for auto theft and possession of a controlled substance. Law enforcement suggests drivers use tracking devices like this or similar ones in their vehicle, but warn people to contact police if their vehicle is stolen, rather than tracking it themselves.