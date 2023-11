TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Daniel Chavez stabbed Joshua Trujillo 28 times back in July of 2022 following a fight in a gas station parking lot in Taos. Trujillo died a few days later.

Chavez was sentenced to life behind bars. He’ll be eligible for parole after 28 years and eight months.