ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremiah Lopez, the man convicted of the murder and rape of his fiancée, was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years Wednesday.

In January 2019, Lopez called 9-1-1 and confessed to strangling his fiancé, Krishauna Perez at their home. Investigators say Lopez had accused Perez of cheating, then attacked her. They say he raped her and stabbed himself before calling police. A jury found him guilty in 2022 of multiple charges, including first degree murder and rape.