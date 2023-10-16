ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Xavier Marquez, the suspect accused of killing a man and wounding his service dog, was sentenced to 17 years behind bars Monday.

In February, Marquez took a plea deal, pleading guilty to second degree murder with a firearm enhancement, extreme cruelty and battery on a peace officer from a separate case. In 2021, Shawn Lynch was walking his service dog near Zuni and Louisiana. Marquez shot the dog and then shot and killed Lynch.

As part of the plea deal, Marquez was facing up to 17 years behind bars. Judge Clara Moran sentenced him to the maximum of 17 years.