ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man allegedly admitted to beating his friend to death with a tree branch. Now, he will spend the next six years behind bars.

Keith Bird took a plea deal in February, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter instead of the first-degree murder charge he was facing. In 2021, he reportedly told police that he was drinking with some friends near Central and Girard when he got into a fight with one of them.

During the fight, Bird said he grabbed a tree branch and started beating the other man with it.

In court Thursday, Bird was sentenced to six years, which is the maximum sentence allowed as part of the plea deal.