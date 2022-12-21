ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victor Ortiz was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Wednesday. Ortiz is charged with killing a cab driver with a sword.

In 2017, Ortiz stabbed Khalil Jabbour in the chest near Coal and University. He told police he though the Illuminati was after him and he thought Jabbour was part of it. That confession was later thrown out by a judge, who ruled he was not mentally competent to waive his Miranda rights.

Earlier this month, Ortiz pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder. Under the plea deal, Ortiz faced 13 years behind bars. Wednesday, a judge sentenced Ortiz to the full 13 years.