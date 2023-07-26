ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man won’t spend anymore time behind bars for his role in a murder. According to a criminal complaint, in 2021, Andrew Castillo, Marianna Lucero, Francisco Aguirre, and Latina Jiron all played a part in the killing of Joshua Oliver in the Foothills. Police said the suspects were looking for Oliver after accusing him of breaking into a car.

Castillo pled guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced him to six years in prison but suspended four years of that sentence and give him credit for the two years in prison that he has already served.