ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was sentenced to ten years in prison after admitting to shooting at a man after stealing a car. Fabian Gutierrez stole the man’s car from a bar in northeast Albuquerque in March.

The man got a notification on his phone that his car was on I-25 and got a friend to catch up on it. That’s when Gutierrez shot at the vehicle and police were called in. They chased Gutierrez and eventually stopped him and took him into custody.

He pled guilty to three charges in May. Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced him to ten years with a habitual offender charge added. If he violates his probation, he faces an additional six and a half years behind bars.