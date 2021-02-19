Albuquerque man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 32-year-old Albuquerque man was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. After his prison sentence, Alderete will be required to complete three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Robert Alderete was driving recklessly in Albuquerque on Dec. 4, 2019, when a deputy stopped him. During the search of Alderete’s car, the deputy found a semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine and anxiety pills according to court documents.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal prosecuted the case. No other information was provided.