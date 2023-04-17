ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was sentenced to a year in prison. He allegedly admitted to raping a teen nearly six years ago.

Dayquan Terna is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old in November of 2016.

In 2020, Terna took a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of criminal sexual penetration.

Under that deal, Terna was facing up to six years in prison. On Monday, a judge sentenced Terna to one year, and he also has to register as a sex offender.

Terna’s arrest in 2019 was one of the first tied to Bernalillo County’s backlog of untested rape kits.