ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday for running around northwest Albuquerque completely naked. Johnny Levario was arrested after BCSO was called to Fourth Street for reports of someone kicking in the door of a smashed-up car.
A deputy was on his way when he noticed Levario walking down the road naked. When the deputy attempted to talk to him, Levario took off running.
He tried to go into the Casa De Benavidez restaurant, but they were closed. He then jumped a fence, ending up in the restaurant’s back patio.
While being arrested, Levario spat in the faces of two deputies. He’s charged with two counts of battery upon a peace officer, evading arrest, criminal trespassing, and indecent exposure.