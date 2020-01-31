Albuquerque man runs from police, calls mother for help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested for refusing to stop for police, as well as driving without insurance or registration Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, 27-year-old Carl Chavez got on the radar of APD after he nearly collided with an officer’s vehicle, having driven through a stop sign in the area of Eighth and Silver Street. Officers turned on their emergency lights and made a u-turn to go after Chavez, but Chavez continued onto Silver heading east.

The complaint states when officers caught up to Chavez’s vehicle, it was parked and no one was in it. Nearby construction workers who saw the chase pointed police into the direction Chavez was headed on foot.

Officers caught up with Chavez in front of the Library Bar on Central and Third. According to the complaint, Chavez’s mother showed up as well and told officers Chavez had called her because he had run from police and didn’t have insurance for the vehicle he was driving. Chavez’s mother also told police Chavez wanted her to pick him up from the area.

Chavez was arrested for evading police and driving without insurance or registration. He has a criminal history which includes possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon.