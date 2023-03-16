ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A convicted felon is accused of crashing into an undercover officer and breaking into his ex’s home. Now, he has taken a plea deal.

Police said Albert Sedillo, 36, of Albuquerque, broke into his ex’s home near Irving and Universe in 2021, caused $20,000 in damage, and fired a gun while his teenage daughter was home.

The next day, as police tried to arrest Sedillo, he was able to get away. However, authorities said he crashed into an unmarked police car that was blocking the street.

In court Thursday, Sedillo pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on a peace officer. The other charges were dismissed.

Sedillo was given a 657-day sentence and had been in jail since the incident. As a part of the deal, he was given credit for time served and released.