ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who pleaded guilty to firing a weapon in a road rage incident last year was referred to young adult court this morning. 24-year-old Donovan Lopez was in court for sentencing and was facing up to 18 months in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court documents show that Lopez fired a single round at another vehicle on I-40 in February 2023. Judge Clara Moran referred Lopez to young adult court for supervision, citing a need for more information on his behavior since the incident. If Lopez violates any conditions listed in his sentencing agreement, he could face up to two and a half years in prison.