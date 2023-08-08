ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was sentenced to four years in prison for robbing a mail carrier in 2022, the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico Alexander M.M. Uballez announced on Tuesday.

Daniel Trujeque, 30, pled guilty on March 21 to letter carrier armed robbery. According to court documents, Trujeque pulled out a handgun and demanded a letter carrier hand over her neighborhood mailbox key on January 11, 2022, near Unser Boulevard and Western Trail.

The letter carrier complied and Trujeque returned to a vehicle before driving away from the area. The Albuquerque Police Department found out that the vehicle had been reported stolen that day and had been involved in similar activities throughout the day, according to the news release from the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

Postal inspectors were able to obtain video of the incident involving the letter carrier, as well as surveillance footage from an attempted burglary. Video shows Trujeque and two others attempting a fraudulent transaction using debit and credit cards at Walmart that same day, the news release stated.

Postal Inspectors interviewed Trujeque on April 5, 2022, and he admitted to robbing the mail carrier, according to the news release. Trujeque will undergo five years of supervised release when he is released from prison.