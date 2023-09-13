ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who pled guilty to robbing a Wells Fargo bank in 2022 was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Uriah Davis pled guilty to bank robbery on Feb. 13, 2023. According to court documents, on the morning of May 2, 2022, Davis entered the bank located on Central Avenue and demanded money from a teller. The teller handed Davis $4,900 and Davis left the bank on foot heading west.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received a tip through the National Threat Operation Center that led agents to Davis’ location. On May 4, the FBI executed a federal search warrant on a room at the Tewa Lodge motel in Albuquerque, where Davis was found and taken into custody. During an interview with investigators, David admitted to robbing the bank and claimed that he had spent the money on a pistol and fentanyl pills, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico. Davis reportedly told agents he had been clean for seven or eight years but had recently started using again.

Upon his release from prison, Davis will undergo 3 years of supervised release when released from prison.