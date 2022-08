ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Vigil, the man who sexually abused his friend’s 5-year-old son, pled guilty Wednesday. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered that Joshua Vigil had abused the child, recorded the abuse, and uploaded the videos to the internet.

Vigil pled guilty to five felony counts including rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a child. He faces up to 33 years in prison when he’s sentenced.