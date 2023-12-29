ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a lengthy criminal history was formally charged Friday for attacking officers with a rock. Superman Amir pled not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault on an officer and criminal damage to property for his arrest earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, Amir tried to kick in the door of a home in northwest Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department was called out and when they approached him, Amir picked up two large rocks and started walking toward them. Officers used a non-lethal round to take him into custody. Amir is being held on the charges.