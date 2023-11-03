ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man suspected of a 2019 murder after previously being robbed entered a not-guilty plea Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Octavio Saenz met two men on Kathryn Avenue to sell them marijuana, when one of them pointed a gun at Saenz.

He told police he was defending himself when he shot and killed the man. Police believe Saenz had been robbed by the man a few months before the shooting.

Saenz is being charged with first-degree murder. The state had previously asked for Saenz to be held in custody, but that motion was denied last week.