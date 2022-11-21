ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing a father following a fight has pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Michael Koester was in court Monday afternoon.

According to police, Koester shot and killed Raul Gallegos back in July following a fight outside an apartment complex near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say Koester came home to find his roommate’s two teenage daughters and another girl being intimate with a 15-year-old boy.

Witnesses say Koester dragged the boy outside where the teen called his family for help, including his father, Raul Gallegos. At some point during the fight, Koester shot toward Gallegos, hitting him three times in the chest.

Koester has pled not guilty to first-degree murder and battery charges.